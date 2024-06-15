6,922 Shares in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $30.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $602.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

