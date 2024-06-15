ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 291,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 212,461 shares.The stock last traded at $56.66 and had previously closed at $57.52.

ABB Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 26.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

