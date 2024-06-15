AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 0%

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $166.45 and last traded at $166.15. 595,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,460,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.09.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $297.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.56 and a 200 day moving average of $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $1,916,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $38,121,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $23,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

