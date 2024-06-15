Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 31,716 shares.The stock last traded at $102.71 and had previously closed at $102.78.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

