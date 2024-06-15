ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Down to $14.43

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $13.83. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 1,914 shares traded.

ABVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABIVAX Société Anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 1st quarter valued at $5,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

