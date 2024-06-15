ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Short Interest Update

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 67,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ABVX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABVX

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Shares of ABVX opened at $13.58 on Friday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,411,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.