Able Wealth Management LLC Invests $69,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

