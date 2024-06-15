Able Wealth Management LLC Invests $70,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $59.67.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
