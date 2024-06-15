Able Wealth Management LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.91. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

