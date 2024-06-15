Able Wealth Management LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDC stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

