Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12,646.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Options Solutions LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 47,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,928,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $286.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.67. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

