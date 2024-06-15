Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,700 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 750,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance

ACHV stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHV has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Achieve Life Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Propel Bio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 342,731 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,578,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.