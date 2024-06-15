Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,700 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 750,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.
Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance
ACHV stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.34.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Achieve Life Sciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Propel Bio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 342,731 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,578,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Achieve Life Sciences
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.