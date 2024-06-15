ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Gap Up to $35.25

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $36.26. ACI Worldwide shares last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 45,641 shares.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

