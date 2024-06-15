Acumen Capital Lowers Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target to C$7.60

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Haivision Systems from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAI

Haivision Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

TSE:HAI opened at C$4.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.64 million, a PE ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. Haivision Systems has a 52-week low of C$3.31 and a 52-week high of C$5.56.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of C$34.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haivision Systems will post 0.2628505 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Haivision Systems news, Director Miroslav Wicha purchased 8,259 shares of Haivision Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.63 per share, with a total value of C$38,200.35. In other news, Director Miroslav Wicha acquired 8,259 shares of Haivision Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.63 per share, with a total value of C$38,200.35. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowitz sold 10,000 shares of Haivision Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,007.00. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Haivision Systems

(Get Free Report)

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.