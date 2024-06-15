Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Up 34.3% in May

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADAP opened at $1.01 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $249.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

