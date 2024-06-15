Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.98

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 118464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adecoagro
Adecoagro Stock Performance
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adecoagro
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.