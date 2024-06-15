Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,024 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.0% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.35.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $525.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $474.63 and a 200 day moving average of $541.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

