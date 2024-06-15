Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.000-18.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.4 billion-$21.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.0 billion. Adobe also updated its FY24 guidance to $18.00-18.20 EPS.

Adobe Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $525.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.63 and a 200-day moving average of $541.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Melius Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $604.35.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

