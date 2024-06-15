Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.000-18.200 EPS.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.20. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a hold rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $604.35.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

