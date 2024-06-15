Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $545.00 at Robert W. Baird

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $604.35.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $525.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.