Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advent Technologies stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 355,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Advent Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADN opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.20. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

