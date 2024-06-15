Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $21.54 Per Share (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $21.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.50. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.68 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $148.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $169.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 127,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,537,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

