Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down to $16.44

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $16.04. Afya shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 4,157 shares.

Afya Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Afya

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Afya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,467,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Afya by 1,004.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 131,202 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $1,686,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Afya by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

