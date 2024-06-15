Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down to $16.44

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $16.04. Afya shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 4,157 shares.
Afya Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Afya
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
