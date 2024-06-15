AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Jun 24 Dividend of $0.12 on July 10th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a jun 24 dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 10th.

AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 73.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

