Agree Realty Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp analyst U. Rana expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,055,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,271,000 after acquiring an additional 38,156 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.