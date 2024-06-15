Air T (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Stock Price Down 4%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Air T Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25.

Air T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

