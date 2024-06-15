Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $174,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

