Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Shares Down 0.3%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.72. 728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Alger 35 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Alger 35 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alger 35 ETF stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 42.67% of Alger 35 ETF worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alger 35 ETF Company Profile

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

