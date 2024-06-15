Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 2.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.75 and last traded at $75.90. Approximately 5,626,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,165,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,618,000 after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after purchasing an additional 819,019 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after purchasing an additional 983,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.