Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Alimera Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $166.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

