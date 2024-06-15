Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ALYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.14.

Alithya Group Price Performance

Alithya Group Company Profile

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at C$2.21 on Friday. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of C$1.34 and a twelve month high of C$2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

