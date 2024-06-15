Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,186,985 shares in the company, valued at $455,970,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,552 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares in the company, valued at $455,970,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,777,524 shares of company stock worth $47,338,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after purchasing an additional 632,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,264,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth about $37,178,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 832,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 0.46. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

