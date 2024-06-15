Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $935.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $7,187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,233,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $5,364,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

