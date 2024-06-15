Alma Gregory Sorensen Sells 5,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $306,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,249,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,501,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of RDNT opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.90 and a beta of 1.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the first quarter worth $7,286,000. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the first quarter worth $20,273,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in RadNet by 108.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,335 shares during the period. Robotti Robert boosted its position in RadNet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 291,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in RadNet during the first quarter worth $973,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

