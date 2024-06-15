Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) is Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s 9th Largest Position

Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,241,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares during the period. Alpine Immune Sciences makes up 3.8% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences were worth $23,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $76,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $23,260,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,703,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,610,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALPN. SVB Leerink cut Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

