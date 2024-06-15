Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alps Alpine has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

