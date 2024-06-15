Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Alps Alpine Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alps Alpine has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
