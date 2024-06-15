Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Purchases $88,924.38 in Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 81,582 shares of Alset stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $88,924.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,558,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,002.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 16,567 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $16,732.67.

On Thursday, June 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 6,753 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $7,495.83.

On Thursday, May 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 11,990 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $10,671.10.

On Friday, May 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 456,488 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $310,411.84.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 67,215 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,739.10.

Shares of AEI stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Alset Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 227.02%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

