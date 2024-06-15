Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Alstom Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alstom has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Get Alstom alerts:

About Alstom

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.