Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CAO Brian Gayle Sells 1,866 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,866 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $180,199.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,909.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 17th, Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $69,647.30.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Brian Gayle sold 173 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $14,597.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $96.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,073.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $98.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.85.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

