AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 58,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 123,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

AlTi Global Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $564.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlTi Global news, major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,984,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,887,236.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Tiedemann acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $279,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,220.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,984,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,887,236.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 268,790 shares of company stock worth $1,290,301 and have sold 29,725 shares worth $150,063. Company insiders own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTI. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

