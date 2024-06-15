Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altice USA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 8.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 559,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.10 on Friday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $965.92 million, a PE ratio of 210.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.