Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Trading Down 1.9%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.31. 1,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 18,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.29.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $49.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.
