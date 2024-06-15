Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Trading Down 1.9%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.31. 1,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 18,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $49.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSE:AAMC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.