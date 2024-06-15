Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 82,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $0.45 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.09.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALZN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

