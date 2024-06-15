Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

