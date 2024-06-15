Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average is $170.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

