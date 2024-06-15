Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $183.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

