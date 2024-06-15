Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.