American International Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 33,738 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 141% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,005 call options.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,673,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $73.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58. American International Group has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

