American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 3.5 %

AOUT opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.35. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 139.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

