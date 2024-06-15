American Superconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,426 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical volume of 1,141 call options.

American Superconductor Price Performance

AMSC stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.78 million, a PE ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 640,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 58.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 323,472 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 11.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 172.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 77,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMSC

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.